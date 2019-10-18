Wardruna and Mari Boine

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Beck Returns With Slick New Singles “Hyperlife” and “Uneventful Days”
- Listen to a 20-Year-Old Prince Record a Breathtaking First Version of “I Feel for You”
- Jimmy Eat World Show Grit on New Album Surviving
- Marilyn Manson Buries Himself in New “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Video
- Thom Yorke Gave a Wild Performance of Three Solo Songs on Kimmel
- R.E.M. Strip Down Their Kurt Cobain Tribute “Let Me In” With a New Remix
- Big Thief Release Intricate, Lyrical New Album Two Hands
- Kim Gordon Releases Gorgeous New Album No Home Record
- Refused’s New Song “Economy of Death” Has a Bone to Pick With Capitalism: Exclusive
- Dean Wareham, Jad Fair, Dozens More Pay Tribute to David Berman on New Covers Album
Music Connection
- Guitar Center to Hold Benefit to Support Music Education
- Trap Music Museum Celebrated 1 Year Anniversary with Trap Gala
- Desert Daze 2019: A Recap
- QSC Adds KS118 Active Subwoofer to KS Series Family
- SESAC Celebrates Pop Songwriter of the Year Rami Dawod
- New Vinyl Alliance Turns Up the Volume for Records
- Lorena Leigh and Kevin Daniel at the Hotel Café in Los Angeles, CA
- CD Baby Expands To India
- New Music Critique: Magic City Hippies
- Album Review: From Now On by Jonathan Cilia Faro (8/10)
Music News Underground
- Nya 'Hold On' EP
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Bing brings back the world's best-selling single of all time and new album
- St. Vincent to open a Champagne Bar in London
- SXSW Music Festival reveal initial list of showcasing artists
- DCMS Minister Nigel Adams backs the best of British music
- UK trade mission aims to boost british music in Brazil
- The Annual BPI / PPL Quiz in aid of Nordoff Robbins returns
- Yungblud, AJ Tracey and Jax Jones announced for BBC Radio 1’s Teen Awards
- Officer reveal new single ‘Tilt The Clox’
