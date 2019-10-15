Pianos

Manhattan, NY

October 16, 2019

Female Voices from Finland

Mondo Music & Tech Conference, Finnish Tech Design & Art (FTDA), Guild of Music Supervisors, Nordic Culture Fund, Business Finland present 3 Finnish Arts as part of the IGNITE VULNERABILITY: Empower Yourself & Be The Change. The artists are:

Irene – Premiering her new single “Skybound” from her upcoming 2020 release https://youmaycallmeirene.com/

GEA – Fresh off a Japanese tour, she brings her electro-acoustic music from her EP Snow http://geaofficial.com

Anni – Presenting songs from her upcoming album From Darkness to Light https://www.facebook.com/AnniBand/