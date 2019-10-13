King Princess – Playboy School of Pop

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- R.E.M. Strip Down Their Kurt Cobain Tribute “Let Me In” With a New Remix
- Big Thief Release Intricate, Lyrical New Album Two Hands
- Kim Gordon Releases Gorgeous New Album No Home Record
- Refused’s New Song “Economy of Death” Has a Bone to Pick With Capitalism: Exclusive
- Dean Wareham, Jad Fair, Dozens More Pay Tribute to David Berman on New Covers Album
- Kim Gordon Delivers Perfect Distortion on New Single “Hungry Baby”
- Hear Previously-Unreleased Arthur Russell Single “You Did It Yourself”
- Radiohead Guitarist Ed O’Brien Releases Ambient Solo Composition “Santa Teresa”
- Michael Stipe Releases First-Ever Solo Single to Protest Climate Change
- Bruce Springsteen Performs “Sundown” With Full Orchestra in New Western Stars Clip
Music Connection
- Metallica to Headline Sonic Temple 2020
- Passenger's "Let Her Go" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams on Spotify
- Wilder Woods at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA
- Producer Crosstalk: J. Worra
- Exec Profile: Mattia Esposito
- Live Review: Bonomo at Joe's Pub in New York City
- New Music Critique: Miss Kelli
- BMI Foundation Announces Launch of 2020 Scholarship Season
- Morrissey at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA
- New Music Critique: Unsung Lilly
Music News Underground
- Jools Holland hosts the fourth Boisdale Music Awards
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Gospel Brunch to launch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
- Harry Styles has released a new song, 'Lights Up'
- Boardmasters Festival announces 2020 dates
- Rocketman sparkles at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart
- The Great Escape 2020 reveal key conference themes
- Lloyd Cole new single and video from Harrison and Wood
- Yungblud has released his Dan Reynolds collaboration 'Original Me'
- Ellie Gibson & Jonny Simon in conversation with Carl Barât for National Album Day Podcast
