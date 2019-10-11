Clairo, Beabadoobee, Hello Yello

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (106)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (90)
- Film of the Month (66)
- Interviews (328)
- Live Photos (503)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (24)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (75)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (205)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (95)
- Upcoming New releases (38)
- Video of the Month (73)
- Videos (1,042)
- Website of the Month (104)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Big Thief Release Intricate, Lyrical New Album Two Hands
- Kim Gordon Releases Gorgeous New Album No Home Record
- Refused’s New Song “Economy of Death” Has a Bone to Pick With Capitalism: Exclusive
- Dean Wareham, Jad Fair, Dozens More Pay Tribute to David Berman on New Covers Album
- Kim Gordon Delivers Perfect Distortion on New Single “Hungry Baby”
- Hear Previously-Unreleased Arthur Russell Single “You Did It Yourself”
- Radiohead Guitarist Ed O’Brien Releases Ambient Solo Composition “Santa Teresa”
- Michael Stipe Releases First-Ever Solo Single to Protest Climate Change
- Bruce Springsteen Performs “Sundown” With Full Orchestra in New Western Stars Clip
- Angel Olsen Releases the Gorgeous and Sprawling All Mirrors
Music Connection
- The Recording Academy to Hold 2 Loudness Panels at AES New York
- Peter Frampton at the Forum in Los Angeles
- LA Pro Audio Community Celebrates A Bad Think's New LP
- Music Industry Launches Mental Health Initiative: Tour Support
- Delain + Amorphis at The Opera House in Toronto, Canada
- Flint Kids to Benefit from Bassnectar x Conscious Alliance Food Drive
- Harman Announces the New JBL EON ONE Compact Portable PA System
- Rudy Pérez Honored at VIP Event Hosted by Sound Royalties
- Jonas Brothers Visit GRAMMY Museum for Special Performance
- Innovative Cover Songs Needed for Placement
Music News Underground
- Gospel Brunch to launch at Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
- Harry Styles has released a new song, 'Lights Up'
- Boardmasters Festival announces 2020 dates
- Rocketman sparkles at Number 1 on the Official Film Chart
- The Great Escape 2020 reveal key conference themes
- Lloyd Cole new single and video from Harrison and Wood
- Yungblud has released his Dan Reynolds collaboration 'Original Me'
- Ellie Gibson & Jonny Simon in conversation with Carl Barât for National Album Day Podcast
- Tenaj 'Party Without You' new single
- James Blunt tries to be 'cool' but accepts it's 'never' going to happen
Leave a Reply