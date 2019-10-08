Echosmith – Lonely Generation

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Dean Wareham, Jad Fair, Dozens More Pay Tribute to David Berman on New Covers Album
- Kim Gordon Delivers Perfect Distortion on New Single “Hungry Baby”
- Hear Previously-Unreleased Arthur Russell Single “You Did It Yourself”
- Radiohead Guitarist Ed O’Brien Releases Ambient Solo Composition “Santa Teresa”
- Michael Stipe Releases First-Ever Solo Single to Protest Climate Change
- Bruce Springsteen Performs “Sundown” With Full Orchestra in New Western Stars Clip
- Angel Olsen Releases the Gorgeous and Sprawling All Mirrors
- Wilco Get Reflective On New Album Ode To Joy
- The Who’s New Song “All This Music Must Fade” Is About Copyright Lawsuits
- Listen to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ New Album Ghosteen
Music Connection
- Signing Stories: Spencer Sutherland
- Maren Morris Surprised with RIAA Platinum Certification
- Rolling Stones' Let It Bleed Reissue: Vintage Interviews
- Ace Frehley at the Center for the Arts in Homer, NY
- GRAMMY Music Education Coalition Teams with the Bacon Brothers
- Yanni at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, CA
- QSC KS118 Active Subwoofer Now Available
- Guitar King Michael Bloomfield Biography Out Mid-October
- Steely Dan at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA
- Glacier Veins Signs To Equal Vision Records
Music News Underground
- FKA twigs' new song 'Home with You' is about her getting back in touch with 'family' and 'nature'
- Saffa Ghorishi x Eyez release new single ft Sylvia Mwenze ‘Strangers’
- Marek Napiórkowski - 'Hipokamp' video release
- George Michael & Wham! releases soundtrack album to new film Last Christmas
- Dallas Green and Pink have discussed another You + Me album
- Blossoms have announced their new album 'Foolish Loving Spaces'
- Jack Klatt releases new album 'It Ain't The Same'
- The Hu hit charts worldwide
- Niall Horan returns with 'Nice To Meet Ya' video
- Tom Walker releases new single
