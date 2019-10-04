NO VOICE HUSH’D

WOMXN ART PUNK FEST

Muchmore’s

Brooklyn, NY

October 9th, 2019

No Voice Hush’d is a night of music and art. It features music by What Would Tilda Swinton Do, Irrevery, Water Gh0st, Cherry, Crowd the Airwaves, and more.

There is art by Lillian Sthereva, Gwaldys Le Roy, Domenica Garcia, Luisa Muhr and others. A complete listing can be found on the webpage.

According to recent studies, female-identified persons represent about a third of all gallery-represented artists globally; in the songwriting world this number goes down to a little more than a tenth. In the NYC rock/punk scene in particular, female-identifying musicians must fight several orders of magnitude harder than their male peers for their voices to be heard.

No voice hush’d is a representation of our method to rectify this, starting here in NYC through the uniting of female-identified artists across disciplines. Art videos, paintings, installations and more share a literal and figurative stage with the performers and poets performing that night, their works united by their creation from a non-male perspective. Muchmore’s, the venue for the night, is a Brooklyn space with DIY tendencies known for its inclusiveness in programming.

No voice hush’d focuses on the artistic power of this group, providing for them a platform of support and a spotlight for their work.

Reflecting upon current political circumstances, all proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) to support the fight against abortion restriction.