2nd Annual Australian Women In Music Awards

Brisbane Powerhouse

Brisbane, Queensland

October 8-9, 2019

https://womeninmusicawards.com.au/

For the 2nd year in a row Australia honors women in music. The awards include some categories you would expect: Artistic Excellence, Emerging Artist, Songwriter. They also include a Filmmaker award, a Music Journalist Award, Music Photographer Award, and even a Studio Production Award. The awards honor women in all facets of the music industry.

On both days of the awards there will be forums and panel discussions including a keynote by Eddie Ayres.

This year Judith Durham AO will be inducted into the AMWA Honour Roll. Durham broke bounds with The Seekers in the 1960’s.

The awards show will feature performances by Katie Noonan, Claire Bowditch, Ngaire and many more.