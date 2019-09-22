Iyla – Flowers

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Foo Fighters Release Roswell Live Album to Celebrate “Storm Area 51 Day”
- Janet Jackson Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Rhythm Nation 1814 With Huge New Remix Compilation
- Tegan and Sara’s New Song “Don’t Believe the Things They Tell You (They Lie)” Is Kind of Inspired by Punky Brewster
- Watch Green Day’s Electrifying New Video for “Father of All…”
- Stream Liam Gallagher’s New Album Why Me? Why Not.
- Stream Blink-182’s New Album NINE
- Toni Cornell Releases New Song “Far Away Places” Produced by Dad Chris Cornell
- Soccer Mommy Confronts Temptation on the Devilish New Single “Lucy”
- Cate Le Bon Covers Wilco’s “Company In My Back” From New Tribute Album
- Jeff Goldblum Announces New Jazz Album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, Releases Single with Sharon Van Etten
Music Connection
- ABOVE GROUND Star-Studded Concert at the Fonda Theatre
- Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace and Chevelle at FivePoint Amphitheatre
- TASCAM Releases Model 16: All-in-One Mixing Studio
- Announcing Sounds of the Underground––an Alternative Music TV Show
- Beyond Music Joins International Artists to Write Water Crisis Song
- half•alive at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
- Billie Eilish and FINNEAS at the GRAMMY Museum
- Enter Your Songs & Videos for a Chance to be a Vox Pop Nominee
- Bandsintown for Artists Launches; Now Available for Free
- Maluma Sells Out 2 Shows at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA
Music News Underground
- Gun announce Best Of 'R3L0ADED'
- A Quiet Gathering premiere ‘Moments In A Time Of Certainty’
- Milos releases fourth studio album through Decca
- Jeff Goldblum gets Anna Calvi on new album
- The Subways' ‘Young For Eternity’ and ‘All Or Nothing’ 15th anniversary releases
- Ananya Birla joins forces with Sean Kingston for ‘Day Goes By’
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- KMFDM 'Paradise' video
- Anna Wolf wins prestigious Grand Prize in 2019 Unsigned Only Music Competition
- The Rolling Stones 'Bridges To Buenos Aires' concert film announced
