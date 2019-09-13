Kiiara – Biopolar

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (105)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (90)
- Film of the Month (65)
- Interviews (326)
- Live Photos (486)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (23)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (74)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (200)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (94)
- Upcoming New releases (37)
- Video of the Month (72)
- Videos (1,009)
- Website of the Month (103)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Neil Young With Crazy Horse – “Rainbow of Colors”
- Ice-T Releases Video for “Too Old For The Dumb Shit”
- Arcade Fire Mark Funeral 15th Anniversary With Remastered “Rebellion (Lies)” Video
- Perfume Genius Releases “Eye in the Wall,” Announces New Dance Piece
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Release “A Dream Is All I Need To Get By”
- The New Pornographers Get Biblical on New Single “One Kind of Solomon”
- Miranda Lambert – “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” (ft. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, & Caylee Hammack)
- Stream Prince’s Rare Versace Experience Cassette
- The Who Detail New Album Who, Release “Ball and Chain”
- Lil Nas X Teams Up With DaBaby on New “Panini” Remix
Music Connection
- New Music Critique: SNEW
- Celestion Announces the F12-X200 Guitar Loudspeaker
- R.E.M. Releases Never-Before-Heard Song for Bahamas Hurricane Relief
- 2019 Guitar Center Study on Music Lessons
- New Music Critique: Laela Giovanna
- Shordie Goes Gold
- New Music Critique: The Statistics
- Gladys Knight and the Kingdom Choir at the Hollywood Bowl
- BMI Revenue Set at $1.283 Billion
- Ringo Starr's All-Star Band at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles
Music News Underground
- HMV to open Europe's largest dedicated entertainment store
- Alice Cooper announces UK tour Ol' Black Eyes Is Back
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Tsinandali Festival co-Founder Yerkin Tatishev on the unifying power of music
- The Best of the Best – The life and work of Frank Sinatra
- Triple Island 'FÊTE' video
- White Lies celebrate 10 years with live dates and exclusive To Lose My Life vinyl
- BBC’s Bring the Noise puts music at the heart of learning
- The Rolling Stones release Let It Bleed 50th Anniversary Limited Deluxe Edition vinyl
- Mychael Gabriel 'Ghost In The Midnight' video
Leave a Reply