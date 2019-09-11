5 Artists to See at the 4th Annual Loud Women Fest

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Thurston Moore Releases Cover of New Order’s “Leave Me Alone”
- Major Lazer – “Que Calor” (Feat. J Balvin & El Alfa)
- Jacques Greene Announces New Album Dawn Chorus, Releases “Do It Without You”
- Pet Shop Boys Collaborate With Years & Years on “Dreamland”
- Kim Gordon Releases New Single “Air BnB” With Satirical Accompanying Video
- Gene Clark’s No Other Reissue and Documentary Announced
- Video: Vivian Girls – “Sludge”
- Video: Burna Boy – “Gum Body” (ft. Jorja Smith)
- Fall Out Boy – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” ft. Wyclef Jean
- Weezer Announce New Album Van Weezer, Release “The End of the Game”
Music Connection
- Gladys Knight and the Kingdom Choir at the Hollywood Bowl
- BMI Revenue Set at $1.283 Billion
- Ringo Starr's All-Star Band at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles
- Rory Felton Launches Feltone with Global Distribution Through The Orchard
- Atlas Music Publishing Announces Joint Venture with Quincy Jones
- Jammber Acquires TuneRegistry
- Delta H. Design Announces ZR Barn Doors
- Apply to Play at Springboard West Festival in 2020
- ISC Regular Deadline Approaching Soon
- Get Your Dreamy Pop and Experimental Rock Songs Placed
Music News Underground
- The Rolling Stones release Let It Bleed 50th Anniversary Limited Deluxe Edition vinyl
- Mychael Gabriel 'Ghost In The Midnight' video
- Elvis Presley returns to big screen with ‘Elvis Unleashed’
- Swimming With Bears 'Keep Smiling' video
- Miles Kane features on the latest episode of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV
- Tally Koren's releases new single and Vision of Hope UK Tour
- Post Malone on course for a second Number 1 album with Hollywood’s Bleeding
- The Happy Racers release new album 'A Scary Very Halloween'
- Ronnie Wood to release new album 'Mad Lad' in November
- Scott Krokoff goes deep with 'Groundhog'
