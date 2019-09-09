Mannequin Pussy

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, and Project Pat Hit the Club in New “Hottest In The City” Video
- FKA Twigs Details New Album Magdalene, Releases “Holy Terrain” (ft. Future)
- Dean Blunt’s New Mixtape Zushi Features Panda Bear, A$AP Rocky, Yung Lean, More
- Jenny Hval Meditates on Motherhood in Chilling “Accident” Video
- Miley Cyrus Reflects On Her Relationships in New “Slide Away” Video
- Bruce Springsteen Releases Official Audio of 1978 Pièce De Résistance Show
- Blink-182 – “I Really Wish I Hated You”
- Black Midi Hid a Previously Unreleased Song From Schlagenheim on YouTube
- Watch Korn’s New Video for “Can You Hear Me”
- Stream Death Cab for Cutie’s The Blue EP
Music Connection
- The Drop: Avril Lavigne at The Grammy Museum
- Barry Manilow with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl
- Tycho at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA
- Steve Ferrone Receives UK Homecoming
- Album Review: How Do You Love? By The Regrettes (8/10)
- Karen O & Danger Mouse Perform Lux Prima at the Ace Hotel
- LeeAnn Rimes Signs with Paradigm Agency for Global Representation
- Europe's Music Producer Convention is Back for its 3rd Year
- New Music Critique: Chevy Quis
- Live Review: The Divined at The Whisky A GoGo in West Hollywood, CA
Music News Underground
- The Happy Racers release new album 'A Scary Very Halloween'
- Ronnie Wood to release new album 'Mad Lad' in November
- Scott Krokoff goes deep with 'Groundhog'
- Prophets Of Rage release new single 'Pop Goes The Weapon'
- Anulade releases debut single and vows to ‘Dance Til The Stars Go Out’
- Beverley Knight marks 25 years in music with a career-defining new album
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- The Luck premiere 'Vertigo'
- StreetFest: Day festival for the next generation of counterculture creatives
- The Let Go makes a strong first impression with Act One
