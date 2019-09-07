Dreadnought and Sharptooth

Dreadnought and Sharptooth at Denver Hex at Bluebird Theater
September 6, 2019
Photos by David A. Barber

@bluebirdtheater, @SharptoothMD, @dreadnoughtband, @DenverHexFest, #RockOnColo, #Colotadomusic

September 7th, 2019