Artist of the Month – September 2019

Jason & Victoria Evigan are Elephant Heart, a project that mixed beats and styles. The duo is preparing to release their album and has already released the singles “HIYA”, “Warfare” and “The Digital”

“The Digital” is an attack on the internet and social media as the decision-maker. The band also has a nonprofit called The Picture. For info visit https://elephantheartmusic.com/