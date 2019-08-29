Kayla Marque – Love Should Be

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (104)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (89)
- Film of the Month (64)
- Interviews (321)
- Live Photos (478)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (23)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (73)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (197)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (93)
- Upcoming New releases (36)
- Video of the Month (71)
- Videos (992)
- Website of the Month (102)
Spin Magazine
- Pusha T – “Coming Home” (ft. Lauryn Hill)
- Chrissie Hynde – “No Return” (Kinks Cover)
- Watch the Latest Trailer for Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker
- Stream William Tyler’s Aquarium Drunkard Lagniappe Session Featuring Covers of Fleetwood Mac and Yo La Tengo
- Watch a Trailer for Steven Soderbergh and Meryl Streep’s New Movie The Laundromat
- A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”
- Pinegrove Return With “Moment,” Sign to Rough Trade
- Liam Gallagher Releases Cryptic Video for “One Of Us”
- Vagabon – “Water Me Down”
- Moor Mother Announces New Album, Releases “After Images”
Music Connection
- Last Chance to Submit to HMMA's August Genre Nominations
- Songwriter Profile: Richard Harris
- Producer Crosstalk: Mr Hudson
- Album Review: Shelita By Shelita (8/10)
- Pusha T Launches New Single and the "Third Strike Coming Home Campaign"
- Signing Story: The Jacks
- Singer-Songwriter Tate McRae Signs to RCA Records
- Replaying Brent Smith from Shinedown's MC Podcast
- KCRW Continues Search for Radio Host and Music Director
- DIY Spotlight: Amy Guess
Music News Underground
- ‘BBC Radio 2 Beatles’ digital radio pop-up station to celebrate Abbey Road’s 50th Anniversary
- National Album Day partners with Network Rail to launch Album Exhibition in Stations around the UK
- Oasis photography exhibition comes to h Club London
- Proper Einstein 'Sunny Weather' video
- How influential is rock music?
- Apple continuing to prove the shrewdness of Shazam acquisition
- Hijak 'Hola Bonita' video
- Glyndebourne Chairman announces 2019 Musicians Company Christie Award
- The Musicians Company announces Jazz Lifetime Acheivement Award for Steve Rubie
- Owls & Lions '[God Bless You & Protect You' video
