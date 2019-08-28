Country singer Olivia Lane has been making a splash with singles including “The Cape” and “So Good It Hurts” off her latest EP The One.

Lane is a 2nd generation musician following in the steps of her mother. Lane has been catching national attention appearing on Songland and being named a breakout artist by other publications.

Lane’s songs have an honest and playful sincerity to them. She worked with Aaron Scherz and Skip Black on the EP. For info visit https://www.olivialane.com/

FEMMUSIC: What was the biggest challenge making The One EP?

OL: I think one of the biggest challenges was deciding which songs to put on the EP. we had an original 6 song order but then it didn’t feel right so we reconfigured to 7 and had to go back in and cut some songs. It was exciting to have more songs to include but there were many moments I thought it was complete and it wasn’t. It ended up working out perfectly!

FEMMUSIC: How was making The One different from making your self-titled EP?

OL: I feel much more connected to these group of songs. My first EP happened so fast for me but this one took a while to form, songwriting and production wise.

FEMMUSIC: You worked with Aaron Scherz on “3am.” Whom else did you collaborate with on the EP? What experience stood out the most?

OL: I’m so lucky to have such wonderful collaborators. Skip Black produced the majority of the record and I swear he’s the next big producer. People I gravitate toward writing and creating with have a genuine love for music and it’s just so fun. I remember writing “Let It Hurt” with Bonnie Baker and Skip and I remember this huge release and a tiny lightbulb going off telling me ‘here’s the first song on the EP.’ It was a pretty surreal experience.

FEMMUSIC: Tell me about song selection for the EP. I understand you had 20 songs at one point. What made the songs stand out to make the EP?

OL: I think each song had a tiny little lightbulb moment for me where it just cohesively made since with the other songs I had chosen. I really wanted each song on this EP to be something that hits my heart so hard that I have no trouble getting into the emotion when I perform them. They’re very raw and real to me.

FEMMUSIC: You’re a 2nd generation musician. What lessons did you learn by having a parent who was a musician?

OL: My Mom is really helpful because when I’m having a down day she can lift me right back up. She’s seen the uphill fight of my career so she knows exactly what to say because she’s lived it. She also listens to all my songs and gives me great feedback.

FEMMUSIC: Can you describe your songwriting technique?

OL: It’s very random and dynamic. Every day is different for me in the writing room but I usually spearhead the idea and/or title. I’m a concept thinker so I have to be into the big idea of the song before I dive into the weeds of lyrics and melodies.

FEMMUSIC: What song (not your own) has had the biggest influence on you and why?

OL: “Desperado” by The Eagles. That song is timeless to me. It’s made me laugh, cry and feel so many emotions over the years. The best songs stick with you and change with you.

FEMMUSIC: What challenges, if any, have you faced as a woman in the music industry? And how did you overcome them

OL: I do think there needs to be more people championing women in our industry and taking chances but good music will break through, whether you’re male or female. My motto is ‘create something so great that no excuse will stop it.’

FEMMUSIC: Whom would you most like to collaborate with, or tour with? Why?

OL: I’d love to collaborate with Keith Urban. He seems like he’s always pushing himself creatively with every record he makes and I respect that. Michael Buble is also someone I adore. I’d love to do a classic country duet with him.

FEMMUSIC: What one thing would you like to change about the music industry?

OL: I wish the country chart had equal male and female repres