Grace VanderWaal at Bluebird Theater

Denver, CO

September 3, 2019

Grace VanderWaal has sold out the Bluebird with her “Ur So Beautiful” Tour. This star who first came to fame on America’s Got Talent now has millions of followers and two full length albums to her name. She has a line of Fender Ukulele’s, and a non-profit called Little Miracles. At age 15 VanderWaal brings a bedroom pop sound with a majestic quality to her music. Her latest singles include “Ur So Beautiful” and “Waste My Time”

August 27th, 2019