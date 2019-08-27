Grace VanderWaal

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (104)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (89)
- Film of the Month (64)
- Interviews (319)
- Live Photos (478)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (23)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (73)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (197)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (93)
- Upcoming New releases (36)
- Video of the Month (71)
- Videos (989)
- Website of the Month (102)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Vagabon – “Water Me Down”
- Moor Mother Announces New Album, Releases “After Images”
- Watch the Video For Tegan and Sara’s “I’ll Be Back Someday”
- Pusha T – Sociopath (ft. Kash Doll)
- Video: Drake – “Money in the Grave” (ft. Rick Ross)
- A$AP Rocky Releases “Babushka Boi” Trailer
- Post Malone & Twenty One Pilots Cover Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” at Leeds Festival
- Miranda Lambert – “Way Too Pretty For Prison” (ft. Maren Morris)
- Video: Chromatics – “I Want To Be Alone”
- Watch Jeff Buckley’s Previously Unreleased 1994 Performance of “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” in Cambridge
Music Connection
- Gibson Announces Release of Chris Cornell ES-335 Tribute
- European Record Label Needs Radio-Ready Pop Hits
- Red Elephant Seeks Artists for Sync Opps
- Ed Sheeran’s Divide Tour Sets New All-Time Touring Record
- Rock & Classic Rock Music Needed ASAP for TV Series
- Enter the International Acoustic Music Awards
- Music Library Seeks Sports Instrument Cues with Hip-Hop Flavor
- Pink Martini with Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, CA
- Signing Story: iyla
- BMI Nurtures Emerging Conductors at Annual Workshop
Music News Underground
- Hijak 'Hola Bonita' video
- Glyndebourne Chairman announces 2019 Musicians Company Christie Award
- The Musicians Company announces Jazz Lifetime Acheivement Award for Steve Rubie
- Owls & Lions '[God Bless You & Protect You' video
- Labán
- Grimass 'In Silence' video
- BBC announces exclusive film with Dolly Parton as part of a Country Music season this autumn
- Heavy Music Awards winners announced
- Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf release ‘Feed The Wolf’
- Steven Malcolm reveals ‘Summertime’ video
@GraceVW_News That was a very nice little write-up and I like the label bedroom pop.