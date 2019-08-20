Dog Party at Streets of London

Denver, CO

August 21, 2019

The title track of Dog Party’s latest album is a pop-heavy blast about a relationship gone wrong called “Hit and Run.” This California sister duo glides easily from punk to surf in a tight set. Lucy is on drums and Gwendolyn is on guitar. The sisters are not bound to their instruments and switch often.

Dog Party is prolific. They have 6 albums dating from 2009. They are professional touring artists. They recently finished touring with Bad Cop Bad Cop and are opening tonight for CJ Ramone.