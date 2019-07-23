Elle Varner – Kinda Love

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Ty Segall — “Ice Plant” (ft. Shannon Lay)
- Future – “Undefeated” (ft. Lil Keed)
- Watch Freddie Gibbs Go Jet Skiing In New Video for “Giannis” (ft. Anderson .Paak)
- Mark Lanegan Band – “Letter Never Sent”
- Sheer Mag – “Hardly To Blame”
- Slipknot – “Solway Firth”
- Hear Nicki Minaj Remix DaBaby’s “Suge (Yea Yea)”
- Video: Madonna – “Batuka” (ft. Orquestra Batukadeiras)
- Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform Four Songs on Today
- The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, & Natalie Hemby) – “Redesigning Women” Video
Music Connection
- First-Ever Female-Focused Label, Songs & Daughters, Announced
- Epitaph Records Welcomes Ariel View
- Artists/DJs Are Invited to Apply to Perform at DEN Music Fest
- Now's Your Chance to Play at the Mondo.NYC Conference
- Enter Configa's Birthday Beat Competition
- Instrumental Music Needed ASAP For Physical Therapy Videos
- Promote and Market Yourself at FAR-West
- The Miracle Theater Adds Sean Healy Presents as Exclusive Talent Buyers
- Line 6 Announces Spider V MkII Guitar Amplifiers and 412 Cab
- SoundExchange Digital Radio Report: $212 million distributed in Q2
Music News Underground
- IDLES & Jade Bird Lead AIM Independent Music Awards nominations for 2019
- Trav Torch 'Drake Sh!t' video
- BBC Radio 1 announce the biggest names in dance for Ibiza
- MTV announce two DJ Khaled specials
- Nirvana Live and Loud released on vinyl
- Mike Smiff 'My First Hunnid' (feat. Gank Gaank) video
- Freya Ridings new album released today
- Ronnie Wood going solo for first time in a decade
- Mark Ronson to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay
- Freddie Mercury's ‘Time Waits For No One’ 7” vinyl picture disc released
