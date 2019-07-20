Red Hook – Only Bones

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Hear Nicki Minaj Remix DaBaby’s “Suge (Yea Yea)”
- Video: Madonna – “Batuka” (ft. Orquestra Batukadeiras)
- Watch Kacey Musgraves Perform Four Songs on Today
- The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris, & Natalie Hemby) – “Redesigning Women” Video
- XXXTentacion – “Royalty” (ft. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don & Vybz Kartel)
- Video: Sam Smith – “How Do You Sleep?”
- Stream the Flaming Lips’ New Album King’s Mouth: Music and Song
- Stream Skrillex’s New Show Tracks EP
- Stream Mike Love’s New Solo Album 12 Sides of Summer
- Stream Nas’ New Album The Lost Tapes II
Music Connection
- Album Review: Inner Monologues Pt. 2 By Julia Michaels (8/10)
- Artist Profile: Dan Navarro
- Singer/Songwriter Niko Moon signs to RCA Nashville
- TEC Nominations Announced at Summer NAMM 2019
- Angel Signs With Bystorm Entertainment/RCA Records
- Casio Unveils Revamped Casiotone Series at Summer NAMM 2019
- Bobby Owinski Offers Free Webinar on Music Production
- The Hotel Café Keeps Artists Coming Back with Bose Sound Systems
- Producer Crosstalk: Steve Vai
- PRS Guitars Announces New Signature Series Strings
Music News Underground
- Trav Torch 'Drake Sh!t' video
- BBC Radio 1 announce the biggest names in dance for Ibiza
- MTV announce two DJ Khaled specials
- Nirvana Live and Loud released on vinyl
- Mike Smiff 'My First Hunnid' (feat. Gank Gaank) video
- Freya Ridings new album released today
- Ronnie Wood going solo for first time in a decade
- Mark Ronson to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay
- Freddie Mercury's ‘Time Waits For No One’ 7” vinyl picture disc released
- Beyoncé has parted ways from her music adviser after almost 30 years
