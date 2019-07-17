FEMMUSIC Scrapbook – Alex Teitz Media

In 2003 I launched Alex Teitz Media, an independent publicity company. My reasoning was simple, I’m pitched hundreds of artists and leads a week. I worked with an amazing photographer Scott D Smith. After being pitched so many you learn the format. I wanted to see how it felt to be the one sending the press release. We worked with a lot of local clients including MARCY BARUCH. We had write-ups locally but had trouble expanding to a national market. I also did a number of pro bono projects because I loved the projects so much. I still keep up Alex Teitz Media but am so busy with FEMMUSIC I rarely take on clients. These days the publicity market is vastly changed from what I was doing then.

