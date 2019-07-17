FEMMUSIC Scrapbook – Alex Teitz Media

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (103)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (88)
- Film of the Month (63)
- Interviews (314)
- Live Photos (454)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (21)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (72)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (184)
- Uncategorized (4)
- Unfinished Mail (92)
- Upcoming New releases (35)
- Video of the Month (70)
- Videos (940)
- Website of the Month (101)
Search our Site:
Music Connection
- Duran Duran Rocks the Rocket Garden at Kennedy Space Center Featuring a Drone Light Performance by Studio Drift
- Studio2Bee Signs Rayne Johnson and Partners with Legend Entertainment
- Mickey Guyton Signs Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music
- Chicago Rock Trio Snow Burial Signs with Prosthetic Records
- MC Covers Luke Combs Opry Induction
- Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry
- Singer-Songwriter Olivia Lane's MC Podcast - Encore
- The Cult at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA
- Breaking And Entering Website Seeking Talent For Monthly Showcase
- Submit to the London Composition Awards
Music News Underground
- Think:Exp Supergroup headlining O.Z.O.R.A. Festival in Dáopuszta, Hungary
- The Alarm launch 'On Tour Age' #ontourage podcast on eve of North American Tour
- bluedot Festival to bounce messages from Kraftwerk, New Order, Hot Chip, Jon Hopkins & Anna Calvi off the Moon
- Ronnie Scott's needs your instruments
- Raye has penned a song on Beyonce's 'The Lion King: The Gift' album
- Dogwoof announce release of Mystify: Michael Hutchence documentary
- Shania Twain returning to Las Vegas for Let's Go! residency
- Southbank Centre announces Novelist and UK premiere of Devil’s Pie
- Lil Nas X wants to get Dolly Parton and rapper Megan Thee Stallion on a remix of 'Old Town Road'
- Bruce Springsteen saved filmmaker's Asbury Park documentary
Leave a Reply