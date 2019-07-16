Turn it Up! Fundraiser

Echoplex

Los Angeles, CA

July 21, 2019

https://www.facebook.com/events/846914525666259/

Turn It Up! Is a collective of women working towards gender parity in music

https://www.turnitup.team/

This all-ages show is a collection of the best of the best. The Turn It Up House Band includes Abby Travis, Beck Wreck, Blare Bitch, Bere Fennelly & Sharon Needles. The guest vocalists is the all-star lineup of Alice Bag, Nina Diaz, Lisa Kekaula, Kristine Nevrose & Drew Arriola Sands.

That’s just the house band. There will also be performances by Solve J Schou, Phranc, The Groans and much more. This is a feminist catalog of music from the past 20 years, and the next 20 to come.