10 Artists to See at the 16th Annual PDX Pop Now! Music Festival

SE 2nd & Morrison
Portland, OR
July 20-21, 2019
http://pdxpopnow.com/
For the 16th year PDX Pop Now is bringing 30 acts together for a free weekend of music. Here are some acts to pay attention to:
Adebisi – Bisi Okuneye leads this 7 piece smooth jazz group. https://www.facebook.com/ahdaybc/
Brown Calculus – This soul jazz duo has vocals that wipe the tears away, and maybe bring more https://www.facebook.com/BrownCalculusMusic/
B.R.U.C.E. – This 4 piece plays hardcore feminist punk and takes no prisoners https://www.facebook.com/bruce.420.gov
Cry Babe – This 3 piece indie dreampop band released their EP Be Cool earlier this year https://www.facebook.com/crybabeband/
J Prodigy
– What can you say about a 9 year rapper who is up there with the best of them? Wait until she turns 10. J Prodigy
Plastic Cactus – Brooke & Michaela have the harmonies in this 4 piece surf rock band. https://www.facebook.com/plasticcactusband/
Voodoo Dollz – This acoustic trio is known for grand harmonies https://www.instagram.com/voodoodollzpdx/
Vueltas
– Spanish gothic punk who released their 5 song demo in June Vueltas
