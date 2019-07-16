10 Artists to See at the 16th Annual PDX Pop Now! Music Festival

SE 2nd & Morrison

Portland, OR

July 20-21, 2019

http://pdxpopnow.com/

For the 16th year PDX Pop Now is bringing 30 acts together for a free weekend of music. Here are some acts to pay attention to:

Adebisi – Bisi Okuneye leads this 7 piece smooth jazz group. https://www.facebook.com/ahdaybc/

Brown Calculus – This soul jazz duo has vocals that wipe the tears away, and maybe bring more https://www.facebook.com/BrownCalculusMusic/

B.R.U.C.E. – This 4 piece plays hardcore feminist punk and takes no prisoners https://www.facebook.com/bruce.420.gov

Cry Babe – This 3 piece indie dreampop band released their EP Be Cool earlier this year https://www.facebook.com/crybabeband/

J Prodigy – What can you say about a 9 year rapper who is up there with the best of them? Wait until she turns 10. – What can you say about a 9 year rapper who is up there with the best of them? Wait until she turns 10. J Prodigy

Mope Grooves – This art pop band released their 3rd album, The Wavves last year. – This art pop band released their 3album,last year. https://mopegrooves.bandcamp.com/music

Plastic Cactus – Brooke & Michaela have the harmonies in this 4 piece surf rock band. https://www.facebook.com/plasticcactusband/

Raquel Divar – Divar is a rap and hip hop artist originally from San Francisco. She is working on EP’s with Tomahawk Records and MalLabel – Divar is a rap and hip hop artist originally from San Francisco. She is working on EP’s with Tomahawk Records and MalLabel https://www.facebook.com/raqueldivar/

Voodoo Dollz – This acoustic trio is known for grand harmonies https://www.instagram.com/voodoodollzpdx/

Vueltas – Spanish gothic punk who released their 5 song demo in June – Spanish gothic punk who released their 5 song demo in June Vueltas