FEMMUSIC Scrapbook

During the summers of 1997-1999 was Lilith Fair. This all-women tour was led by Sarah McLachlan and featured everyone from Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Tracy Chapman and more. We saw Lilith Fair in 1998 and it was one of the driving forces behind FEMMUSIC. Lilith Fair also spurred women led tours at the time. Included here are Voices on the Verge featuring Beth Amsel, Jess Klein, Erin McKeown & Rose Pelenzani, and The Girls Room sponsored by Capitol Records.

Today there are women-led tours being done by Carrie Underwood & Brandi Carlile. At the time of Lilith Fair having a show, let alone a tour only with women artists was forbidden. The thought was it wouldn’t make money. 20 years later it is still making money.