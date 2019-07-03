KIN is a new voice out of Oakland. She enters the scene with a bold song called “Be A Little Lonely.”

“Be a Little Lonely” is the first track of an EP to be released later this year, featuring a collection of music under development for the past three years.

“I’ve been quietly working on my craft, writing and performing around the Bay Area for the last few years.” KIN reflects. “It wasn’t until recently that I felt like, ‘This is a song that I would fight for.’”

“Be a Little Lonely is about making the hard decision to end my engagement to my fiancé. It’s about ultimately choosing self-love when you’re terrified of what people will think.”

For info visit https://www.listentokin.com/