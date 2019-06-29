Artist of the Month – July 2019

Cartel Madras – Sub Pop Records’ latest signing is Eboshi and Contra, Cartel Madras from India. They have a confrontational hip-hop style that expresses both individuality and sexuality as shown in the video “Pork and Leek”

They released a mixtape in 2018 and we look to their work with Sub Pop. For info visit https://www.cartelmadras.com/