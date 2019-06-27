Serayah – Love It

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Hear Liam Gallagher’s New Single “The River”
- Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus Tease New Song in Charlie’s Angels Trailer
- Stream Thom Yorke’s New Album ANIMA
- Video: Cardi B – “Press”
- serpentwithfeet – “Receipts” ft. Ty Dolla $ign
- Korn Announce New Album THE NOTHING, Release “You’ll Never Find Me”
- Oh Sees Announce New Album Face Stabber, Release “Henchlock”
- Lucy Dacus Sings America Is “Evil” But Also “Not That Bad” on “Forever Half Mast”
- Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard Announces Solo Album Jaime, Releases “History Repeats”
- Listen to Flying Lotus’ “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” Remix
Music Connection
- Warner Music Group’s ADA Worldwide Partners With Drag Management Firm, Producer Entertainment Group, On Global Music Distribution Deal
- BOSS Announces Version 2 Update for Nextone Artist and Nextone Stage Guitar Amplifiers
- Cutting Edge CE Business Sessions and Speakers Announced
- Cassadee Pope Signs with BMG Music Publishing
- Signing Story: Maez301
- Live Review: The West Coast Feed at The Hotel Café in Hollywood, CA
- Danny Kortchmar and Waddy Wachtel of The Immediate Family Appear on Inside MusiCast
- Singer-Songwriter Sarah Burton on Latest MC Podcast Episode
- Shinedown Score 14th #1 Single on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart
- Recording Academy™ Producers & Engineers Wing® On the Move in Spring 2019
Music News Underground
- Pete Muller 'Let You In' video
- Royal Albert Hall announces 20 year vision
- Like Machines 'Destitute' video
- Adam Lambert releases soulful new song ‘Comin in Hot’
- Will Young releases live performances of 'Jealousy' and 'All Of The Songs'
- James Bay releases two brand new stripped-back live performances with Vevo
- King Deco 'Castaway (Don't Leave Me)' video
- Madison’s Soul House Sessions returns to the rooftop for the summer
- Help Musicians’ 360-degree Do It Differently Fund supports more artists than ever
- She Past Away 'Disko Anksiyete' video
