Kiesza – Sweet Love

Kiesza

Kiesza is a Juno award winning pop and dance artist. Known is known for songs like “Hideaway”, and “Sound of a Woman.” She’s released 2 albums including her self-titled album in 2008 and Sound of a Woman in 2014. Now she is back with a new single and video. For info visit http://www.kiesza.com/
 
June 21st, 2019