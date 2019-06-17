Jorja Smith – Goodbyes

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (102)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (64)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (87)
- Film of the Month (62)
- Interviews (310)
- Live Photos (444)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (19)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (71)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (175)
- Uncategorized (3)
- Unfinished Mail (91)
- Upcoming New releases (34)
- Video of the Month (69)
- Videos (906)
- Website of the Month (100)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Video: YBN Cordae – “Bad Idea” (Feat. Chance The Rapper)
- Video: Robyn – “Ever Again”
- Video: Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
- Drake – “Omertà” and “Money in the Grave” (ft. Rick Ross)
- Miley Cyrus’ Black Mirror Song “Right Where It Belongs” Is Here, and Trent Reznor Approves
- Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” Plays It Too Safe to Matter
- Watch the Video for Bruce Springsteen’s “Western Stars”
- BTS & Zara Larsson – “A Brand New Day”
- Sleater-Kinney Announce St. Vincent-Produced Album, Release New Song “The Future Is Here”
- Stream Bill Callahan’s New Album Shepard in a Sheepskin Vest
Music Connection
- Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album 'Lover' Sets Apple Music Pre-Add Records
- Close Up: Bobby Owsinski
- Live Review: PJ Moon and The Swappers at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, CA
- The Man Who Sign to Capitol Music Group / Virgin Records , Release New Single
- Nick Cannon Joins Meruelo Media’s Power 106 Los Angeles
- Signing Story: Aaron Carpenter
- New Gear/ New Toy Review: Neumann Studio Headphones NDH 20
- BOSS Introduces 200 Series Effect Pedals and WL-60 Wireless System
- Pepe Aguilar and Aguilar Family at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA
- Rita Wilson at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
Music News Underground
- Nick Cave & Warren Ellis's ‘The Road’ soundtrack to be released on vinyl for the first time
- Yeasayer 'Ecstatic Baby' video
- Sheryl Crow reveals new album tracklist and video for ‘Still The Good Old Days’ ft Joe Walsh
- Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Dua Lipa, The Black-Eyed Peas, Years & Years, Mabel all Silver Clef 2019 winners
- Alec Benjamin unveils 'Must Have Been The Wind'
- Music and Millennials helping to fuel the podcasting boom
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Kim Petras announces 'Clarity' project
- David Haerle 'Tell Your Story' video premiere
- Bernie Grant Arts Centre launches the Windrush Festival
Leave a Reply