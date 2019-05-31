she the people

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (102)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (64)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (86)
- Film of the Month (62)
- Interviews (307)
- Live Photos (440)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (18)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (71)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (172)
- Uncategorized (3)
- Unfinished Mail (90)
- Upcoming New releases (33)
- Video of the Month (69)
- Videos (889)
- Website of the Month (100)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Charles Bradley – “Lucifer”
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Rattling Rose”
- Gucci Mane & Justin Bieber – “Love Thru the Computer”
- Video: Katy Perry – “Never Really Over”
- Cardi B – “Press”
- Ed Sheeran – “I Don’t Care” (Acoustic)
- Stream Skepta’s New Album Ignorance Is Bliss
- Stream Miley Cyrus’ New EP She Is Coming
- Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Announce Bandana Release Date, Share Zebra-Themed “Crime Pays” Video
- Video: Rosalía – “Aute Cuture”
Music Connection
- New Effect Pedals from Fender
- DISTURBED Team With iHeartRadio To Continue Addiction + Mental Health Awareness Campaign
- Alan Parsons Debuts Recording Master Classes at New Parsonics Studio in Santa Barbara
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, CA
- Bootsy Collins at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
- Spotify Launches Second Year of EQL Residency for Female Studio Engineers
- Molly Tuttle Performs a Doubleheader to Promote her Debut Album
- Sugar Ray Sign to BMG for First New Album in a Decade
- Americana Music Association® Announces First Round of Performers for AMERICANAFEST 2019
- New Gear/ New Toy Review: Warm Audio WA-84 Small Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Microphone
Music News Underground
- Taylor Grey new video 'Intentionally' out today
- Kat Deluna 'Last Night In Miami' video
- Saint Agnes: 'There’s quite a lot of cowboy influence in what we do'
- Rick Springfield shares advice with his younger self in Mental Health Awareness Campaign
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Sean McMorris 'Vortex' video premiere
- Meddie Bloom 'Time To Live' video premiere
- Skepta surprises Spotify fans with a performance at his exclusive album listening party
- Debbie Harry's memoir FACE IT announced for October 1st
- The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London in cinemas globally on 11 July
Leave a Reply