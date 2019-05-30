Raveena Aurora

Artist of the Month – June 2019

 
Raveena Aurora is a Queens based R & B artist who took the reigns in all aspects of her release Lucid. Raveena has a passionate plaintive voice as shown by her Mother’s Day single “Mama”

Raveena is a new artist to keep your eye on. For info visit https://raveenaaurora.com/

