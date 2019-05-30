Marielle Kraft – Better Without You

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (102)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (63)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (86)
- Film of the Month (61)
- Interviews (305)
- Live Photos (439)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (18)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (71)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (172)
- Uncategorized (3)
- Unfinished Mail (90)
- Upcoming New releases (33)
- Video of the Month (69)
- Videos (888)
- Website of the Month (99)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Freddie Gibbs and Madlib Announce Bandana Release Date, Share Zebra-Themed “Crime Pays” Video
- Video: Rosalía – “Aute Cuture”
- Lower Dens Announce New Album The Competition, Release “Young Republicans”
- Bill Callahan Releases 5 More Songs From His Upcoming Album
- Burial – “Claustro”
- Bruce Springsteen Releases Video for New Single “Tucson Train”
- The Voidz Release Absurd New Song “The Eternal Tao” Produced By Mac DeMarco
- Sleater-Kinney Release New Single “Hurry on Home,” Announce Fall Tour Dates
- Sufjan Stevens Releases Two New Songs for LGBTQ+ Pride
- Hot Chip – “Melody of Love”
Music Connection
- Bootsy Collins at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
- Spotify Launches Second Year of EQL Residency for Female Studio Engineers
- Mottle Tottle Performs a Doubleheader to Promote her Debut Album
- Sugar Ray Sign to BMG for First New Album in a Decade
- Americana Music Association® Announces First Round of Performers for AMERICANAFEST 2019
- New Gear/ New Toy Review: Warm Audio WA-84 Small Diaphragm Cardioid Condenser Microphone
- Submission of Products and Projects for the 35th Annual NAMM TEC Awards Ends June 5
- The Rise & Power Of Reggaeton
- Equi=Tech Power Conditioning Has “Made Listening a Joyous Experience Again” for Producer Michael Beinhorn
- New Orleans-based Pianist Josh Paxton Joins Casio's Artist Program
Music News Underground
- Saint Agnes: 'There’s quite a lot of cowboy influence in what we do'
- Rick Springfield shares advice with his younger self in Mental Health Awareness Campaign
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Sean McMorris 'Vortex' video premiere
- Meddie Bloom 'Time To Live' video premiere
- Skepta surprises Spotify fans with a performance at his exclusive album listening party
- Debbie Harry's memoir FACE IT announced for October 1st
- The Cure: Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London in cinemas globally on 11 July
- Winner of nationwide DJ search to discover Britain’s best bedroom DJ revealed
- Babybird's stunning new single 'No Cameras' from the upcoming album 'Photosynthesis'
Leave a Reply