Christina LaRocca – Breathe

Christina LaRocca’s new album These Are My Whiskey Dreams comes out July 12. This LA artist has a fierce passionate style that dominates her songs. Originally raised in NY, she has shared the stage with artists from Billie Joe to Rachel Platten. She begins a European tour in June. FEMMUSIC is proud to premiere her song “Breathe” before its May 31 release.

LaRocca says about “Breathe”: I’m no angel. When I wrote “Breathe,” I was feeling tremendous guilt about how a relationship that I was in, with a good person, who didn’t deserve what I did, had ended. I was icy about it too, and I knew karma was going to eventually play a hand in it as well. Producer Alex Arias did an incredible job resurrecting the heaviness of the emotions the song projects along with guitarist Gene Micofsky who really took it to the next level. It was a long time ago, and in some ways, when I look back, I believe I got what I deserved because the person I had left him for was a complete basket case who nearly destroyed my life. Moral of the story, think twice before you hurt someone.