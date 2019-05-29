Cris Williamson, Barbara Higbie & Teresa Trull

The Reunion Tour

Dairy Arts Center

Boulder, CO

May 31, 2019

www.thedairy.org

https://www.criswilliamson.com/

https://barbarahigbie.com/

An evening of music and memories. From folk to blues this trio will wow in a reunion tour.

Cris Williamson is a legacy of her own. Founder of the first woman owned and themed record label, Olivia Records. She is a feminist activist voice with 31 albums, and her newly released Motherland as 32.

Grammy winning multi-instrumentalist Barbara Higbie has done everything from Jazz, Bluegrass, Classical, Irish and more. She has worked with Carlos Santana. Her latest release, Scenes from Life came out in 2014.

Teresa Trull is a longtime collaborator with Higbie. She took from gospel to rock and has performed with Holly Near and Joan Baez. In 2011 she moved to New Zealand to found New Zealand Horse Help.