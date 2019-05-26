Babelord – Feels

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Post Malone Wonders On Leaked Song If Song Will Leak
- The Flaming Lips — “Giant Baby” (ft. Mick Jones)
- Stream YG’s New Album 4Real 4Real
- Bill Callahan Releases 6 Songs From His New Album Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
- Video: Girlpool – “Minute In Your Mind”
- Watch a Trailer for a New Documentary About Leonard Cohen and His Muse Marianna Ihlen
- Video: Madonna – “Crave” (ft. Swae Lee)
- Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” Video Gets 25th Anniversary Remake
- Flying Lotus – “Black Balloons Reprise” (ft. Denzel Curry)
- What Is Happening in DaBaby’s “Pony” Video?
Music Connection
- Hollywood Vampires at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles
- Additional Sponsors Announced for 2019 Recording Industry Golf & Poker Tournament™ (RIGT), Set for Monday, June 3, 2019
- Assignments: Brittney Ramsdell Promoted to Senior VP of Film & TV Synchronization at Universal Music Group
- Assignments: Jarrod Holley Appointed as Manager of Make Wake Artists
- Assignments: Bill Wilson SVP Digital Operations and Innovation Entertainment One
- Assignments: Philip Lima Named as Assistant Chair of Berklee’s Voice Department
- Assignments: Deborah Dugan to serve as President/CEO of The Recording Academy
- Assignments: Niklas Agevik Appointed as CEO of Propellerhead Software
- KRK ROKIT G4 Monitors Now Available Worldwide
- Garbage Brings North American Tour to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, CA
Music News Underground
- Brooke Moriber 'Cry Like A Girl' video
- All Points East kicks off in style with a memorable set from The Chemical Brothers
- Ally Brooke debuts 'Lips Don’t Lie' featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real share new track
- Paul McCartney announces career spanning set of live album reissues
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- K.O Styles 'Today' video
- Yungblud releases new track 'Parents' today
- Sigala and Becky Hill's new single 'Wish You Well' out today
- Upcoming documentary 'Mystify - Michael Hutchence' reveals soundtrack
