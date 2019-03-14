Lion Babe – Get Into the Party Life

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (99)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (61)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (84)
- Film of the Month (60)
- Interviews (298)
- Live Photos (402)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (16)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (68)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (161)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (88)
- Upcoming New releases (31)
- Video of the Month (65)
- Videos (800)
- Website of the Month (97)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Schoolboy Q – “Numb Numb Juice”
- Listen to the Us Remix of Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It”
- Frankie Cosmos Announces Haunted Items, Releases “Dancing” and “Tunnel”
- Video: Vampire Weekend – “Sunflower”
- Video: Kirin J. Callinan – “The Whole of the Moon”
- Video: Khalid – “Talk”
- Video: Solange – “Binz”
- Video: 2 Chainz – “Rule The World” (ft. Ariana Grande)
- Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Turn The Light”
- Hear Arcade Fire’s Cover of Dumbo’s “Baby Mine”
Music Connection
- Submit Products and Projects for the 35th Annual NAMM TEC Awards
- Crowd Surf Co-Founder Jade Driver Guests on Latest MC Podcast Episode
- Gibson Reveals Event Schedule for SXSW 2019
- Music Library Seeks New Music For Placement
- Career Connection: Coping with Rejection, Failure and Ultimate Success
- Enter For a Chance to See Pop-Rock Artist Brooke Josephson Perform Live in Los Angeles!
- CMT Expands Its Arsenal of Genelec Smart Active Monitors as It Updates Five Video Editing Suites in Its Nashville Facility to 5.1 Surround
- Harris and UWS Celebrate 15 Years of Making Music
- NPR's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest Open for Submission
- Conner Smith Signs Deals with Tape Room and CAA
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Gold Dig ft. Mista Roe 'Situation' video
- The Rolling Stones release 'Honk' brand new 'best of' feat. Florence Welch & Dave Groh
- ASCAP EXPO adds Dirty Pretty Things' Anthony Rossomando
- The Damned Things: Joe Trohman discusses the band line up and sound in new trailer
- T-Pain ft. O.T. Genasis 'A Million Times' video
- Ryan Tedder scores another worldwide hit as writer and producer of 'Sucker' by Jonas Brothers
- Jack & Tim ‘The Lucky Ones’ video premiere
- Ananya Birla releases brand new single ‘Unstoppable’
- Fellow Robot 'Don’t Deny Me' video
Leave a Reply