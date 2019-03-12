Jade Bird – I Get No Joy

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (99)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (61)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (84)
- Film of the Month (60)
- Interviews (298)
- Live Photos (402)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (16)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (68)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (161)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (88)
- Upcoming New releases (31)
- Video of the Month (65)
- Videos (798)
- Website of the Month (97)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Video: Kirin J. Callinan – “The Whole of the Moon”
- Video: Khalid – “Talk”
- Video: Solange – “Binz”
- Video: 2 Chainz – “Rule The World” (ft. Ariana Grande)
- Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Turn The Light”
- Hear Arcade Fire’s Cover of Dumbo’s “Baby Mine”
- Local Natives Announce New Album, Release Two New Songs
- Marshmello – “Here With Me” (ft. Chvrches)
- Stream Gesaffelstein’s New Album Hyperion
- Stream Juice WRLD’s New Album Death Race for Love
Music Connection
- Gibson Reveals Event Schedule for SXSW 2019
- Music Library Seeks New Music For Placement
- Career Connection: Coping with Rejection, Failure and Ultimate Success
- Enter For a Chance to See Pop-Rock Artist Brooke Josephson Perform Live in Los Angeles!
- CMT Expands Its Arsenal of Genelec Smart Active Monitors as It Updates Five Video Editing Suites in Its Nashville Facility to 5.1 Surround
- Harris and UWS Celebrate 15 Years of Making Music
- NPR's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest Open for Submission
- Conner Smith Signs Deals with Tape Room and CAA
- Signing Story: DJ White Shadow
- Hal Blaine, Wrecking Crew Drummer and Rock Hall of Fame Member, Dies at 90
Music News Underground
- Jack & Tim ‘The Lucky Ones’ video premiere
- Ananya Birla releases brand new single ‘Unstoppable’
- Fellow Robot 'Don’t Deny Me' video
- Reggae and classical music linked to kids growing up to be more adventurous
- Meya: Just A Body short listed for Eurovision
- Annprincess reveals 'Middle Of The Night' video
- Chasing Abbey to release new EP 'The Odyssey Project' in April
- Manic Street Preachers gear up for Nostalgia tour
- Ryan Davies premieres new song for 'Never Felt It'
- Nate Currin 'Heart On The Run' video
Leave a Reply