10 Artists to See at SXSW 2019

March 11-17, 2019

Austin, TX

https://www.sxsw.com/festivals/music/

This year’s SXSW will include many artists we’ve covered including Nina Nesbit, King Princess, Japanese Breakfast. Nilufey Yanya, Jade Bird and more. Here are a few artists to pay attention to:

Goat Girl – http://goatgirl.co.uk/ – This UK band returns to SXSW as part of the BBC PRS stages. They have a political bent mixed with pop punk

Haiku Hands – http://haikuhands.com.au/ – This Australian noise band has an experimental edge

Harkin – https://www.facebook.com/Harkathon/ – Katie Harkin has worked with Sleater-Kinney & Courtney Barnett. She just released “Mist on Glass”

Sophie Meiers – https://www.facebook.com/sophiezofie/ – Meiers is a blend of alt rock and shoegaze who has been on our radar for a year. She just released a new set of demos

Jackie Mendoza – https://www.facebook.com/jackiemendozaaa/ – Mendoza will be releasing her album LuvHz in April. This California artist mixes synth with Latin vibes to create a memorable spectacle.

Native Harrow – https://www.nativeharrow.com/ – Devin Tuel is a NY indie artist who recalls more of Carole King & Dusty Springfield with her upcoming album Happier Now

Public Practice – https://www.facebook.com/PublicPractice/ – This NY indie band caught attention last year with the release of their EP Distance Is A Mirror

Sir Babygirl – https://soundcloud.com/sir_babygirl – Sir Babygirl is Kelsie Hogue who is blending bubblegum queer pop with production and synths.

Warm Human – https://warmhuman.bandcamp.com/ – Meredith Johnston has her own “sludge pop” with her album Ghastly coming out March 8

Jerry Williams – https://www.facebook.com/Jerrywilliamsmusic/ – This UK artist caught our attention with “David At the Bar.” She will be releasing an album later this year.