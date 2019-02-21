Wendy Woo – The Weather

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (98)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (60)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (83)
- Film of the Month (59)
- Interviews (295)
- Live Photos (395)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (14)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (67)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (160)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (87)
- Upcoming New releases (30)
- Video of the Month (64)
- Videos (779)
- Website of the Month (96)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Weezer – “High as a Kite” & “Living in L.A.”
- Marissa Nadler – “Poison” (Feat. John Cale) & “If We Make It Through The Summer”
- Alex Lahey Announces New Album With “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself”
- Listen to Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s First Bandana Single “Flat Tummy Tea”
- Stephen Malkmus – “Rushing the Acid Frat”
- Video: Vampire Weekend – “Harmony Hall”
- Teenage Fanclub – “Everything Is Falling Apart”
- The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Releases Single from His New Band Sad Planets’ Debut Album
- Kehlani – “Nunya” (ft. Dom Kennedy)
- Tierra Whack – “Only Child”
Music Connection
- Jonatha Brooke Wins Top Honors In 15th Annual Acoustic Music Awards
- Live Review: Def.Sound at Que Sera in Long Beach, CA
- New Gear/New Toy Review: Kazrog True Iron Transformer Plug-in Version 1.1
- Album Review: Lovely by Boreen (9/10)
- HMMA Winners to Oscar Nominees, 2019 Call for Entries Now Open
- Genelec Monitoring Provides Continuity for One Union Recording
- SESAC Signs David Crosby
- DIY Spotlight: STF
- Signing Story: Bad Suns
- Bob Newhart at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, CA
Music News Underground
- Piano is catch of the day as Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition opens
- Kelly Padrick 'Waiting For This' video
- The 27 premiere new single 'Run'
- Scott Gray 'As If' single premiere
- John Paciga 'The F-Word' video
- King King announce new bass player - Zander Greenshields
- Chase The Jaguar 'Never Let You Down' video
- Yoko Ono announces reissue of ‘Unfinished Music No. 3: Wedding Album’
- Them Guns 'Fireworks' video
- The Pocket Gods frontman survives suicide attempt to release 'My Next High'
Leave a Reply