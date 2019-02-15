The Bellrays

Lost Lake

Denver, CO

February 22, 2019

https://www.lost-lake.com/

https://thebellraysrock.com/

The Bellrays are bringing punk back to Denver with their Preachin’ the Gospel of Punk Tour. The Bellrays are Lisa Kekaula and Robert Vennum and they’ve been playing music for over 30 years. Their first self-titled album came out in 1990. This tour comes with their new album Punk Funk Rock Soul Vol 2. The album includes tracks “Black Lightning” and “Bad Reaction.” The band just released a new video:

This Riverside, California band mixes blues, punk, gospel into a vivid experience as all live music should be. The Atom Age and Hot Apostles are opening this show.