Carsie Blanton – Buck Up

Carsie Blanton released Buck Up today. This New Orleans based artist has been making music for a dozen years now. Her last album Ferocious was a love letter to the city.

Buck Up takes on themes of catastrophe both person and American political. It takes on these themes with humor and bold lyrics. The album songs include “American Kid”, “Desire” “Mustache” “Harbor” and of course “Jacket”

The album was co-produced by Pete Donnelly. Blanton is a direct force on this album with a style that mixes country with blues and soul. It has arrangements with everything from horns, strings to accordion. It is unconventional and original. For info visit https://www.carsieblanton.com/