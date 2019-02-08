Los Angeles, CA

February 7-23, 2019

https://www.redbull.com/us-en/music/event-series/red-bull-music-festival-los-angeles

Red Bull Music takes over Los Angeles again with a series of events that celebrate everything from LA’s Punk History to Mexican Music and Robyn. Highlights include:

February 7 – San Cha – Opening night with LA based singer-songwriter San Cha, La Victoria, Yanga, and more. https://www.facebook.com/ElSanCha/

February 15 – Her Smell screening – Elisabeth Moss is Becky Something in Alex Ross Perry’s new film. Perry is one of many guests due to attend

February 16 – The Decline of Western Civilization screening – The tour-de-force film about the LA punk scene will be screened with Director Penelope Spheeris in attendance

February 22 & 23 – Robyn – Swedish pop artist Robyn will be playing for 2 nights including music from her album Honey http://robyn.com/