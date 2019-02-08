LP and Yoke Lore

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (98)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (60)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (83)
- Film of the Month (59)
- Interviews (295)
- Live Photos (393)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (13)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (67)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (159)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (87)
- Upcoming New releases (30)
- Video of the Month (64)
- Videos (766)
- Website of the Month (96)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Grouper’s Liz Harris Released a New Ambient Album as Nivhek: Listen
- Video: Ariana Grande – “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”
- Migos – “Position to Win”
- Stream Xiu Xiu’s New Album Girl With Basket of Fruit
- Stream LCD Soundsystem’s New Live Album Electric Lady Sessions
- Stream Panda Bear’s New Album Buoys
- Stream Ariana Grande’s New Album Thank U, Next
- Video: Meek Mill – “Going Bad” (ft. Drake)
- Khalid – “Talk” (Prod. by Disclosure)
- Motown Announces Release of Lost 1972 Marvin Gaye Album, Shares “My Last Chance”
Music Connection
- New Gear/New Toy Review: Steinberg Cubase Pro 10
- Live Review: FRND at The Dock in Los Angeles, CA
- Album Review: Call Me Lucky by Dale Watson (7/10)
- Dave Keuning at the Roxy in West Hollywood, CA
- Sound Royalties Reunites Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan with Long-Lost Guitar
- Willie Nelson Honored at the Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing's Annual Grammy Week Celebration
- Music Recording Industry Launches Program/Film Giving Back to Underserved Seniors with Live Music
- BMG And SESAC Digital Licensing Join Forces In India
- Signing Story: Maggie Koerner
- Producer, Musician and Songwriter Larry Klein on Latest MC Podcast Episode
Music News Underground
- Composers announced for Wild Plum Songbook
- Fantastic Negrito shares new video and celebrates second Grammy nomination
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Marina unveils new single ‘Handmade Heaven’
- Kyle Falconer releases Covers EP today & announces UK tour
- Aspect Zavi 'Focus' video
- Lil Dane
- Ambitious young composer, Borrtex, pioneers distinctive new cinematic style
- Alli Haber 'Too Young' video
- BIMM Returns as Education Partner for Heavy Music Awards 2019
Leave a Reply