Ruth B – Slow Fade

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (98)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (60)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (83)
- Film of the Month (59)
- Interviews (295)
- Live Photos (392)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (12)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (67)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (157)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (87)
- Upcoming New releases (30)
- Video of the Month (64)
- Videos (764)
- Website of the Month (96)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Jamila Woods Announces New Album LEGACY! LEGACY!, Releases “ZORA”
- Hear an Unreleased RZA Verse Recorded at Sundance
- Ratso – “Our Lady Of Light” (Ft. Nick Cave)
- Video: Travis Scott – “Can’t Say”
- Hear Sharon Van Etten Cover James Cleveland Moore’s “Never Grow Old”
- Big Boi Announces Dungeon Family Tour, Releases “Doin’ It” Video
- Video: James Blake – “Mile High” (ft. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)
- Video: 21 Savage – “A Lot” (ft. J. Cole)
- Melanie Faye – “Eternally 12″ ft. Mac DeMarco
- Empire of the Sun – “Chrysalis”
Music Connection
- The Beach Boys at Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, CA
- Novation Offering Free Biotek Plug-in and 30% Discount off BioTek 2
- Out Take: Tony Morales, Composer (Elena of Avalor, Wish Man)
- Understanding Music Producer Agreements
- Register Now for the 2019 Music Biz Summit!
- Dolly Parton at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles
- Attend Free GRAMMY Weekend Industry Parties & Showcases
- Ellis Sorkin - Connecting Artists with the Right Studio
- Live Review: Blame It On Whitman at O’Brien’s Pub in Allston, MA
- Chris Sernel (aka Oh Hush!) Signs With Nettwerk Music Group Publishing
Music News Underground
- WOW - Women of the World - announces programme for London 2019
- Van Morrison releases 'The Healing Game' deluxe edition including 24 previously unreleased performances
- FVLCRVM reveal new video
- Book Of Shame release second single 'Killing Pickle'
- UK trade mission aims to boost British music in China
- Le Butcherettes 'Bi/Mental' on Rise Records
- YO! MTV Raps commissioned for new series
- Hastings International Piano Competition launched at House of Commons
- UK Americana Awards Frank Turner, Graham Nash and Brandi Carlile
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
Leave a Reply