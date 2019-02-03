Nicole Bus – You

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Video: James Blake – “Mile High” (ft. Travis Scott and Metro Boomin)
- Video: 21 Savage – “A Lot” (ft. J. Cole)
- Melanie Faye – “Eternally 12″ ft. Mac DeMarco
- Empire of the Sun – “Chrysalis”
- Video: Nicki Minaj – “Hard White”
- Stream 2 New Songs From Big Boi
- Ariana Grande – “7 Rings (2 Chainz Remix)”
- Stream Beirut’s New Album Gallipoli
- Stream Girlpool’s New Album What Chaos Is Imaginary
- Listen to Karen O Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”
Music Connection
- Women Freedom Song Contest Accepting Submissions
- Audio-Technica ATH-M60x On-Ear Professional Monitor Headphones Win Technical Excellence and Creativity (TEC) Award
- Recording Academy Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion Announces Industry-Wide Inclusion Initiative to Expand Opportunities for Female Producers and Engineers
- 23andMe at The GRAMMY Gift Lounge
- MC Podcast Interviews Anita Gevinson
- EastWest Hollywood Choirs Brings Home TEC Award For Technical Achievement
- Album Review: The Mission by Styx (8/10)
- Friday Pilots Club Signs with Big Machine/John Varvatos Records
- Recording Academy P&E Wing Announces Sponsors for GRAMMY Week Celebration Honoring Willie Nelson
- Live Review: Amber & Smoke at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA
Music News Underground
- UK trade mission aims to boost British music in China
- Le Butcherettes 'Bi/Mental' on Rise Records
- YO! MTV Raps commissioned for new series
- Hastings International Piano Competition launched at House of Commons
- UK Americana Awards Frank Turner, Graham Nash and Brandi Carlile
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Broods’ highly anticipated third studio album, Don’t Feed The Pop Monster, available today
- Charli XCX, Royal Blood, CHVRCHES join Reading & Leeds Festival
- Jess Glynne joins BRIT Awards performers
- Zuby releases new album 'Perseverance'
