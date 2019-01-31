Dorothy with Spirit Animal

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (98)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (60)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (82)
- Film of the Month (59)
- Interviews (295)
- Live Photos (391)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (12)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (67)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (155)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (86)
- Upcoming New releases (29)
- Video of the Month (64)
- Videos (758)
- Website of the Month (96)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Listen to Karen O Cover Smashing Pumpkins’ “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”
- Lil Peep & iLoveMakonnen – “I’ve Been Waiting (ft. Fall Out Boy)”
- Video: Mitski – “A Pearl”
- Stream Jessica Pratt’s New Album Quiet Signs
- Lucy Dacus – “La Vie En Rose” (Édith Piaf Cover)
- Cass McCombs Streams New Album Tip of the Sphere, Releases Eerie “Absentee” Video
- Billie Eilish Announces Debut Album, Releases “bury a friend”
- Earl Sweatshirt Releases Surrealist Short Film “Nowhere, Nobody,” Announces U.S. Tour
- Watch the Video For Rico Nasty’s New Song “Roof”
- Avey Tare’s Has a New Album Called Cows On Hourglass Pond and a Video Filled With Trippy Cows
Music Connection
- EastWest Hollywood Choirs Brings Home TEC Award For Technical Achievement
- Album Review: The Mission by Styx (8/10)
- 23andMe at The GRAMMY Gift Lounge
- Friday Pilots Club Signs with Big Machine/John Varvatos Records
- MC Podcast Interviews Anita Gevinson
- Recording Academy P&E Wing Announces Sponsors for GRAMMY Week Celebration Honoring Willie Nelson
- Live Review: Amber & Smoke at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA
- American Airlines Customers Can Access Apple Music For Free In-Flight
- Hollywood Music In Media Awards' Music Genre Early Submission Ends Thursday
- Attend Guitar Masterclass with Walter Ino
Music News Underground
- Charli XCX, Royal Blood, CHVRCHES join Reading & Leeds Festival
- Jess Glynne joins BRIT Awards performers
- Zuby releases new album 'Perseverance'
- John Tracy 'Love True Just For You' video
- She Rocks Awards winners celebrating outstanding women in the music industry
- BBC Music Introducing announce official partnership with Abbey Road Studios
- Sadie Jemmett to release ‘Don’t Silence Me’
- Sparks reveal ‘No.1 In Heaven’ 40th anniversary reissue
- T-Pain feat. Tory Lanez 'Getcha Roll On' video
- Thom Artway ‘Can’t Wait’ video premiere by Thom Artway
Leave a Reply