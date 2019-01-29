Last week we came across 2 videos that take on different aspects of image in society

Beach Bunny – Prom Queen

Beach Bunny is an indie surf rock band from Chicago led by Lili Trifilio, the band has come up with imaginative and cheap videos that showcase the band’s lyrics and style. Prom Queen looks at beauty and never being the prom Queen. https://www.facebook.com/beachbunnymusic/

Allison Ponthier – Gross

Brooklyn care of Florida artist Allison Ponthier will be releasing an EP later this year. Her song and video for “Gross” is a declaration of freedom from society’s views even if the behavior itself is viewed as gross. https://www.facebook.com/allisonponthiermusic/