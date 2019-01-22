Death Valley Girls – Street Justice

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (97)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (59)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (82)
- Film of the Month (58)
- Interviews (295)
- Live Photos (387)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (12)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (66)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (154)
- Uncategorized (2)
- Unfinished Mail (86)
- Upcoming New releases (29)
- Video of the Month (63)
- Videos (747)
- Website of the Month (95)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- 2 Chainz – “Stay Woke Freestyle”
- Grimes – “We Appreciate Power” (BloodPop Remix)
- YNW Melly’s Melancholic “No Heart” Has a Lot of It
- There’s Fire and Fury In the Psychic Gymnastics of Future’s “Baptiize”
- Listen to Unreleased Pieces From Jonny Greenwood’s There Will Be Blood Score
- YNW Melly – “Mixed Personalities (ft. Kanye West)”
- Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
- Stream Steve Gunn’s New Album The Unseen in Between
- Stream Sharon Van Etten’s New Album Remind Me Tomorrow
- Stream Maggie Rogers’ New Album Heard It in a Past Life
Music Connection
- QSC Premieres “Play Out Loud” At Winter NAMM
- Close Up: Kali Audio
- Shannon McArdle at Union Hall in Brooklyn, NY
- Spotlight on Jazz by Simone Kopmajer (8/10)
- Focusrite Pro Senior Product Manager Will Hoult to Present Seminar at [email protected]
- Signing Story: The Bonfyre
- Exec Profile: Kirk Pasich, Co-Founder / President Blue Élan Records
- DIY Spotlight: talker
- Friday Freebie: EastWest (1/18/18)
- MC Podcast Interviews Hailey Knox
Music News Underground
- How To Burn A Million Quid the story of KLF available on BBC Sounds
- The Godfathers to release 'This Is War! - The Godfathers Live!'
- Five tips on how to succeed in today's music industry as an indie artist
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Ananya returns with new single 'Better'
- Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres announce live shows
- Hyde Park Brass new single 'Looking Glass'
- Westlife to perform at National Television Awards
- Let It Be UK spring tour after sell out European dates
- Maribased1 'Bouncin' video premiere
Leave a Reply