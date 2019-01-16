Ariana and the Rose – Night Owl

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Video: City Girls – “Twerk” (Ft. Cardi B)
- Mustard – “Pure Water” (ft. Migos)
- DAWN – “Sauce”
- Wild Nothing – “Blue Wings”
- Video: Cass McCombs – “The Great Pixley Train Robbery”
- Gauche Announce Debut Album, Share Alex Jones Diss Track “Conspiracy Theories”
- Video: Xiu Xiu – “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy”
- The Drums Announce New Album Brutalism With “Body Chemistry”
- Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Woman”
- The Cranberries Release First Single “All Over Now” From Their Final Album
Music Connection
- Rumblefish Services Support 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards
- Recording Academy P&E Wing Renews Partnership with Iron Mountain
- Roland Establishes Partnership with the Featured Artists Coalition (FAC)
- Greg Mackie to Join Mackie's 30 Year Celebration During NAMM
- MC Podcast Interviews Hailey Knox
- Producer/Songwriter Greg Wells Creates Drum Giveaway Program
- South by Southwest Announces New Keynotes and Additional Featured Speakers For 2019 Conference
- Harry Connick, Jr. and Playground Sessions Teach You to Play Piano Via App Platform
- The 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition Now Taking Applications
- Attend Live Concert Photography Workshop Throughout Country Star Luke Combs Sold-Out Tour
Music News Underground
- Maribased1 'Bouncin' video premiere
- South By Southwest announces new keynotes and additional featured speakers
- Meat Loaf repressing Bat Out Of Hell vinyls
- Michael Bright 'Heartache' video premiere
- Help Musicians UK partners with Independent Venue Week 2019 to launch ‘Live Music, Help Musicians’ campaign
- Mickey Singh, Jasmine Sandlas and B Young to perform at Asian Network Live 2019
- Ellie Goulding, Octavian, Mahalia, Dermot Kennedy, Grace Carter and Sea Girls for Sound of 2019 live
- Voting opens for MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2019
- Fairwood Brothers feat. Tukar Garaj & The Young Fairwoods '(Theme From) East Plains: Get Out!' video premiere
- Rockaway Beach day two news
