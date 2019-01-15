Cursive at Bluebird Theater

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Video: Xiu Xiu – “Pumpkin Attack On Mommy And Daddy”
- The Drums Announce New Album Brutalism With “Body Chemistry”
- Karen O & Danger Mouse – “Woman”
- The Cranberries Release First Single “All Over Now” From Their Final Album
- Video: The Killers – “Land of the Free” (Dir. by Spike Lee)
- The Killers Premiere Political New Song “Land of the Free”
- Broken Social Scene Debut Two New Songs on The Strombo Show
- Watch a Video For Panda Bear’s New Single “Token” Featuring Dean Blunt
- Ryan Adams – “Manchester”
- UNKLE Announce New Album The Road: Part II/Lost Highway, Share First Single
Music Connection
- Harry Connick, Jr. and Playground Sessions Teach You to Play Piano Via App Platform
- The 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition Now Taking Applications
- Attend Live Concert Photography Workshop Throughout Country Star Luke Combs Sold-Out Tour
- Long Gone John at the Toad in Boston, MA
- Brent Smith from Shinedown on Latest MC Podcast
- HMMA Winner "Shallow" Collects Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards
- Auralex Presenting Seminar Sessions with Award-Winning Studio Designer Carl Tatz at [email protected] 2019
- John Legend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA
- Gin Blossom a Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA
- Hunter Burgan Signs With Waldman Management as Producer
Music News Underground
- South By Southwest announces new keynotes and additional featured speakers
- Meat Loaf repressing Bat Out Of Hell vinyls
- Michael Bright 'Heartache' video premiere
- Help Musicians UK partners with Independent Venue Week 2019 to launch ‘Live Music, Help Musicians’ campaign
- Mickey Singh, Jasmine Sandlas and B Young to perform at Asian Network Live 2019
- Ellie Goulding, Octavian, Mahalia, Dermot Kennedy, Grace Carter and Sea Girls for Sound of 2019 live
- Voting opens for MTV PUSH: Ones to Watch 2019
- Fairwood Brothers feat. Tukar Garaj & The Young Fairwoods '(Theme From) East Plains: Get Out!' video premiere
- Rockaway Beach day two news
- Holding Absence release music video for new single 'Perish'
