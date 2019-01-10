Addi McDaniel – Are You Serious

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (97)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (59)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (82)
- Film of the Month (58)
- Interviews (295)
- Live Photos (386)
- Live Show Reviews (72)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (11)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (66)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (154)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (86)
- Upcoming New releases (29)
- Video of the Month (63)
- Videos (735)
- Website of the Month (95)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Video: King Krule – “Logos”
- Video: Beirut – “Landslide”
- Ex Hex Announce New Album It’s Real With “Cosmic Cave”
- Deerhunter – “Plains”
- Future Announces New Album Title The WIZRD, Releases “Jumpin’ on a Jet”
- Lana Del Rey – “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but i have it”
- Stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Score for Bird Box
- Girlpool – “What Chaos Is Imaginary”
- Video: Sharon Van Etten – “Seventeen”
- Video: Nas – “Cops Shot The Kid”
Music Connection
- 23 Tips: How to Build a Music Resume
- Signing Story: Sarah Rogo
- Brett Smith from Shinedown on Latest MC Podcast
- Woodstock Music & Arts Festival Announces the Official 50th Anniversary Celebration
- Roland Introduces GO:PIANO88 Digital Piano
- BURL Audio Announces New B4 4-channel MIC/LINE Input Daughter Card
- Fender Musical Instruments Corp (FMIC) Announces Acquisition of Bigsby
- Luciana Souza: The Power of the Poem
- Hip-Hop Tracks and Artists Wanted For New Platform SX PXX
- Live Nation and Music Forward Launch 2019 Scholarships for College Students
Music News Underground
- Paul McCartney never-before seen film to be shown in cinemas on Jan 21st
- BBC Radio 1Xtra's Hot For 2019 list announced
- Netherlands band AlascA head for UK
- The Wave Pictures share video for new single 'Shelly'
- Lucas Ray Exp 'Sphinx' video premiere
- David Gray reveals 'A Tight Ship'
- Rhys Lewis reveals new track
- Slaves drop new video for ‘Photo Opportunity’
- Headie One releases new track feat. Dave
- The 2019 BRIT Awards Nominations Show
Leave a Reply